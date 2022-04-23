NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT MUST STATE OFFICIAL POSITION ON KCM AND MOPANI

It has been brought to our attention that officials from vedanta resources, a company that formerly owned the mining giant Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) have been in the Country for sometime.

That the New Dawn Government has already concluded a deal with Mr. Anil Agarwal the chairman of vedanta resources and just waiting to make the official announcement to retake KCM.

We find this ‘deal’ quite repugnant for several reasons;

1. This is the same company that declared a NO PROFIT from the time it bought KCM for a song until it was repossessed.

2. The owner, Mr. Agarwal was boasting that KCM was giving him USD $500m to $1billion in profits per annum and yet vedanta resources consistently declared loses to the Government.

3. The mood amongst the majority Zambian’s now is that, Our mines should be run by Zambians on profitability not by foreigners.

4. That Zambians will never get maximum benefits of having our mines in foreign hands other than deep holes in the ground.

5. That Zambians will never benefit from foreign mining companies with the current mining tax regime that benefit foreign owners.

6. That Zambian workers collectively pay more taxes to Government than foreign mines who are the country’s biggest exporters of raw materials.

7. That foreign mining companies major preoccupation is profits for themselves not to contribute to the development of our Country.

If President HH and his administration feel that our own people cannot run the mines let them SHUTDOWN and LEAVE them for the next generation to exploit the resources.

We request the new dawn administration in National interest to state it’s official position on the future of KCM and Mopani respectively.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

President

Golden Party of Zambia

*(GPZ).*