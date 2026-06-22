New round of “letter diplomacy” with North Korea? Analysts watch Trump’s latest move





Speaking at the Global Korea Forum (GKF) in Seoul on Monday, South Korean Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young suggested that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump could signal the beginning of a new phase of diplomacy with North Korea.





The speculation emerged after Trump unexpectedly posted an old photograph on social media showing himself walking alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic Singapore summit in 2018.





According to Jeong, there is a strong possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have quietly sent a personal message to Trump following the U.S. president’s recent birthday.





The South Korean minister assessed that Trump’s decision to share the image could be interpreted as a signal that Washington is open to resuming “letter diplomacy” with Pyongyang, a channel that played a significant role during Trump’s first term.





The assessment comes shortly after Trump publicly indicated that he remains interested in holding direct talks with Kim Jong Un in an effort to address the North Korean nuclear issue.





While no official confirmation has been provided by either Washington or Pyongyang, the developments are fueling renewed speculation about a possible diplomatic reopening between the two countries.