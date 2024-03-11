NEWLY RECRUITED HEALTH WORKERS RECEIVE APPOINTMENT LETTERS

11th March, 2024

The newly recruited 314 health workers who rendered their voluntary services in various cholera treatment centres across the country

have started receiving their appointment letters at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) premises in Lusaka.

The 314 are part of the 853 Cholera Center Volunteers that were validated and earmarked to be absorbed into the Civil Service in line with the Presidential directive to the the Ministry of Health to employ all the voluteers who were working in the various Cholera Centres in the country.

In this first phase, over 314 positions identified include 95 Junior Resident Medical Officers, 100 Registered Nurses, 28 Clinical Officer General, 46 Environmental Health Technicians, 15 Medical Laboratory Technicians, 6 Pharmacy Technologists, 19 Public Health Nurses, 4 Bio-Medical Scientists and 1 Pharmacist.

A thorough validation process was undertaken by the Civil Service Commission to ensure that no volunteer was omitted from the list.

The UPND New Dawn Government through the Commission wanted to ensure that only shortlisted persons were those who, for the love of mankind, risked their health to save others despite the fact that no reward in form of a salary or allowance was expected.

©️ THE FALCON