Neymar retires from international football after Brazil’s World Cup exit





Brazilian footballer Neymar has announced his immediate retirement from international football after Brazil suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.





The 34-year-old came off the bench and converted a penalty in the final minutes for Brazil’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat.





He broke down in tears after the final whistle and confirmed that he had played his last match for the Brazilian national team. “It is now over,” Neymar said, adding that while it was painful to bow out in such a manner, he believed it was the right time to step away from international football.





The emotional announcement marked the end of an illustrious international career spanning more than 16 years, during which Neymar became Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer.





Neymar ends his international career with 80 goals in 130 appearances, making him Brazil’s highest-ever goalscorer, surpassing the legendary Pele. He represented Brazil in four FIFA World Cups and was a key figure in the team that won the Olympic gold medal on home soil at the Rio 2016 Games. He also helped Brazil lift the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 and remained the face of Brazilian football for over a decade.





Reacting to the defeat, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted the result was heartbreaking but said the team must now focus on rebuilding for the future.