NFF QUESTIONS KABIMBA’S POLITICAL CREDIBILITY



Lusaka… Sunday June 21, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



National Freedom Front (NFF) President Ronnie Jere has challenged the political credibility of Economic Front leader Winter Kabimba, arguing that leadership should be judged by public trust, electoral participation and tangible achievements rather than political commentary.





In a statement released to Smart Eagles, Mr. Jere said Kabimba’s criticism of other political leaders lacked credibility when viewed against his own political record since leaving government under the late President Michael Sata.





Mr. Jere noted that Kabimba’s political projects had failed to gain significant national support, citing the Rainbow Party and the Economic Front as examples.



“Winter Kabimba’s attacks on other leaders ring hollow when measured against his own record,” Mr. Jere said.





“Since leaving government under Michael Sata, his political ventures have struggled to gain any real national traction.”



According to Mr. Jere, the formation of the Economic Front following the Rainbow Party’s decline had not resulted in the establishment of a significant political force.





“For many observers, this pattern raises serious questions about consistency, loyalty to supporters and long-term vision,” he said.



Mr. Jere further argued that Kabimba had not sought a direct electoral mandate from voters in the most recent election cycle and had instead remained largely on the political sidelines.





“Even in the most recent electoral cycle, Kabimba did not present himself for a direct mandate from the people. Instead, he has largely remained on the sidelines, offering praise for the UPND’s five-year record,” Mr. Jere said.





The NFF leader also drew comparisons with other political figures, saying Patriotic Front parliamentary leader Brian Mundubile continued to operate within an established political structure, while former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu retained influence because of his tenure in office.





Mr. Jere maintained that political leadership must be earned through sustained engagement with citizens and participation in democratic processes.





“Leadership is not built on commentary or shifting positions -it is earned through sustained public trust, electoral participation and measurable impact,” he said.



He added that many people viewed Mr. Kabimba’s political trajectory as evidence of a struggle to transform public visibility into meaningful electoral support.