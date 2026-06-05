NGIZWE BACKS DOWN! MCHUNU APOLOGISES TO MALEMA IN COURT-ORDERED CLIMBDOWN



Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has formally apologised to Julius Malema after a Gauteng High Court order compelled him to retract a series of explosive allegations made against the EFF leader.





In a written statement, Mchunu expressed remorse and withdrew claims that Malema had allegedly received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers and that he protected illegal immigrants for personal benefit. He also retracted several insulting remarks in which he referred to Malema as a “dead snake”, “dog”, and “political devil”.





Mchunu acknowledged that the statements were defamatory and undertook not to repeat similar allegations in future. He further urged his supporters to accept the apology and respect the court’s ruling.





The dramatic turnaround comes after Malema launched a defamation lawsuit over the remarks, arguing that they damaged his reputation and standing in public life. While the written apology marks a significant victory for the EFF leader, the legal battle is not yet over.





The EFF is still pursuing R1 million in damages and is also demanding that Mchunu issue a personal video apology, setting the stage for a potentially costly conclusion to the high-profile dispute.