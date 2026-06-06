Ngizwe Mchunu Apologises to Julius Malema After Arrest Warrant Issued



Cultural activist and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has made a swift U-turn, issuing a public apology to EFF leader Julius Malema…moments after the Pretoria High Court issued a warrant for his arrest.





Mchunu was found guilty of contempt of court following a defamation case brought by Malema over comments made outside the Union Buildings in April.





What did Mchunu say ?

He accused Malema of protecting undocumented foreigners and receiving R60 million from Nigerian drug cartels. The video went viral, leading to legal action.





The Court Order:



· Mchunu must publicly retract his statements

· He must apologise unconditionally

· Failure to comply would trigger his arrest



In his apology, Mchunu said:

“I have carefully considered the ramifications of my conduct, taking into account the influence I command in South Africa.”





He has since retracted the claims and pledged not to repeat them.



This comes just weeks after Mchunu had previously spoken about planned mass actions against foreign nationals on 30 June…actions he has now abandoned following the court’s ruling





What do you make of this legal showdown? Was the court too harsh, or was an apology long overdue ?



Drop your comments below.



M21 Media | NgizweMchunu | JuliusMalema | EFF | CourtOrder | SouthAfrica



· #NgizweMchunu

· #JuliusMalema

· #EFF

· #CourtOrder