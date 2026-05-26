“Ngizwe Mchunu Defies Julius Malema Case Drama And Says He Will Not Pay A Single Cent In Legal Costs After EFF Leader Opened Case Against Him”





Bhinca Nation president Ngizwe Mchunu has once again stirred major controversy after declaring that he will not pay any legal expenses linked to the case allegedly opened against him by EFF leader Julius Malema.





Speaking during an interview, Mchunu appeared unbothered by the growing legal battle and insisted that he would not spend his money on court processes connected to Malema’s complaint.





The remarks have sparked heated reactions online, with supporters praising Ngizwe for standing his ground while critics warned that ignoring legal processes could worsen his situation.





The tension between Ngizwe Mchunu and Julius Malema has become one of the most talked-about political clashes on social media, as both men continue commanding strong support bases across South Africa.





Many South Africans are now debating whether these public political battles are solving the country’s real problems such as unemployment, crime and illegal immigration — or simply creating more division ahead of future elections.