🚨 NGIZWE MSUNU 🇿🇦ACCUSED OF “DOUBLE STANDARDS” AS FIKILE MBALULA QUESTIONS HIS STANCE ON WHO IS A FOREIGNER IN SOUTH AFRICA🇿🇦 🚨





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has accused anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu of exposing what he calls a dangerous double standard.





Mbalula points to a video showing Ngizwe allegedly warmly greeting a German woman and referring to her as “South African,” while African migrants are often singled out, labelled as “illegal immigrants,” and targeted for criticism.





According to Mbalula, this raises a difficult question: Why are some foreigners welcomed with open arms while others are treated with suspicion?





He argues that the attitude reflects old apartheid-era thinking, where race and origin still influence how people are perceived and accepted in society.





🤔 Is Mbalula right?



Are South Africans applying different standards depending on where foreigners come from and the colour of their skin?



Or is the issue simply about legal vs illegal immigration, regardless of nationality or race?



🔥 NGIZWE MCHUNU: Double standards or a misunderstood position? South Africans are divided.