NGOs vow massive resistance to Mnangagwa third term bid

Civic organizations under the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition banner have pledged to resist any attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies to extend his tenure beyond the two-term constitutional limit.

Mnangagwa, who assumed power in 2017, is constitutionally allowed to serve until 2028 after completing two five-year terms that officially began in 2018. However, recent months have witnessed a growing push for the controversial “ED2030 agenda,” driven by loyalists advocating for the 82-year-old leader to remain in office beyond his mandated term.

While Mnangagwa has publicly denied any ambitions to stay in power past 2028, critics accuse him of discreetly backing the initiative. The agenda has reportedly received support from some legislators within the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Extending Mnangagwa’s rule would require a series of constitutional amendments and two national referendums, each requiring a majority “Yes” vote.

In a communique issued after a meeting held on Wednesday, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition declared its determination to block any move to alter the constitution. The meeting, attended by representatives from various sectors, including labor unions, the church, business leaders, war veterans, political parties, and youth groups, resolved to take collective action against the proposed amendments.

The coalition announced plans to mobilize citizens across political affiliations to protect the constitution and uphold democratic principles. It also resolved to convene a national stakeholders’ convention to strategize a unified response, including organizing a “VOTE NO” campaign should a referendum be called.

The coalition accused Mnangagwa’s loyalists of pursuing personal interests at the expense of the nation’s democratic framework. It stated that any efforts to amend the constitution to extend the president’s tenure would be vigorously opposed through legal action, public demonstrations, and community mobilization.

This latest development sets the stage for a significant test of Zimbabwe’s democratic integrity. With widespread discontent brewing, civic groups and political stakeholders appear determined to thwart any attempts to undermine constitutional limits, signaling a potential showdown between the government and its critics.

