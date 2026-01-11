Nicaragua Govt arrests 60 for supporting Nicolas Maduro’s capture by US forces

Authorities in Nicaragua have reportedly arrested at least 60 people for celebrating or expressing support for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo are staunch allies of Maduro, who was captured by US military personnel in Caracas last Saturday and taken to New York to face trial on drug and weapons charges.

Since the arrest of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, “at least 60 arbitrary arrests” have occurred over alleged support for the operation, the NGO Blue and White Monitoring, which compiles reports of human rights violations in Nicaragua, said in a post on X.

Human rights watchdog group said 49 people remained in detention Friday “without information about their legal status,” while nine people have been released and three others were temporarily detained.

“This new wave of repression is carried out without a judicial order and is based solely on expressions of opinion: comments on social media, private celebrations, or not repeating official propaganda,” the group said.

According to Confidencial, a Nicaraguan newspaper published outside the country, the arrests took place under a “state of alert” ordered by Murillo following Maduro’s capture, including surveillance in neighborhoods and on social media.

La Prensa, another local newspaper, said the arrests occurred due to “posts in favor” of the US operation.