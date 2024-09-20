Nick Cannon reveals how ex-wife Mariah Carey is coping after the death of her mother and sister

Nick Cannon recently touched on how his ex-wife Mariah Carey is coping after she lost her mother and her sister on the same day. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Carey, 55, shared the tragic news in August.

And though the All I Want For Christmas Is You has largely remained mum about their deaths, Cannon, 43, told Page Six that she is “doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances.”

“But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love,” the Masked Singer host added. Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016, and they share 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon told the news outlet that his ex-wife has mostly been hanging out with their children in the wake of her mother and sister’s death, adding that she has turned to the twins for support.

“She’s really having a great time with the kids,” Cannon stated. “That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do.”

It also appears Carey and her children have been having a great time together as she took to X on September 14 to share photos of their visit to China’s Great Wall. “At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened),” she captioned.

The 55-year-old singer’s mother, Patricia Carey, was an Opera singer while Carey was said to be estranged from her sister Alison at the time of her death. The Always Be My Baby singer shared the news of their passing in a statement.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey shared at the time. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The pair’s causes of death were, however, not disclosed at the time of this report. Carey in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey touched on her relationship with her mother, explaining that it was “complicated.”

She wrote that it was a “prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment.” However, the bond between the Grammy award-winner and her mother remained despite their tumultuous relationship. Carey in her memoir also revealed her mother tried her best, adding that she would never stop loving her, TMZ reported.

The relationship between Carey and her sister was reportedly far from mutual as they were estranged. Alison in 2021 filed a lawsuit against her sister over allegations the singer made in her memoir. Alison in the suit claimed that she suffered emotional distress after the book hit the shelves.

Carey was born to Patricia and Alfred Roy Carey – an aeronautical engineer. Her father, who died in 2002, was of African-American and Afro-Venezuelan heritage. In her memoir, Carey revealed her family disowned her mother for marrying a Black man. Her parents divorced when she was 3.