Niger Begins Withdrawal Process From International Criminal Court, Accuses Court of Selective Justice



Niger military-led-government has formally begun the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the ICC of practising “selective justice” and failing to deliver equal accountability for international crimes.





Niger submitted a formal letter to the United Nations on Monday announcing its decision to leave the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.



In a statement, Niger said the ICC was created with the promise of promoting peace and justice but argued that the institution had been “misused and exploited” over the years.





Niger is set to become the third country to withdraw from the ICC, following Burundi’s exit in 2017 and the Philippines’ withdrawal in 2019.





Mali and Burkina Faso, two other military-led governments in the Sahel region, have also announced plans to leave the court.





Niger accused the court of focusing disproportionately on African countries and weaker states while powerful nations remain outside its jurisdiction.





Under the rules of the court, Niger’s withdrawal will take effect after a 12-month period.