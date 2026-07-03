NIGERIA DEMANDS COMPENSATION FROM SOUTH AFRICA FOR CITIZENS WHO SAY THEY LOST BUSINESSES, HOMES AND PROPERTY DURING ANTI-IMMIGRANT UNREST AS DIPLOMATIC TALKS LOOM





The Nigerian government has announced that it intends to seek compensation from South Africa on behalf of Nigerian citizens who claim they were forced to abandon businesses, homes, vehicles, and other property due to safety concerns and anti-immigrant unrest.





According to Nigerian officials, more than 600 Nigerians have already been repatriated, while hundreds of others are still awaiting assistance to return home. Authorities have reportedly encouraged affected citizens to document all businesses, property, and financial losses suffered during their time in South Africa.





Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Ajayi, said the repatriation process would not end with bringing citizens home, adding that the Nigerian government plans to pursue discussions with South African authorities regarding compensation for those who suffered losses.





The issue comes amid ongoing debates around immigration and public safety in South Africa, where anti-immigration protests have taken place in several communities. South African authorities have repeatedly condemned violence and attacks against foreign nationals.





If formally pursued, the compensation issue could become a significant diplomatic matter between South Africa and Nigeria, two of Africa’s largest economies and most influential nations.





❓ Do you believe South Africa should compensate foreign nationals who claim they lost businesses and property due to unrest, or should each case be handled individually through the legal system?