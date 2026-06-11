Nigeria Extends Screening Exercise as First Batch of 268 Evacuees Leave South Africa



The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed that the first batch of 268 Nigerian nationals has departed South Africa aboard an Air Peace evacuation flight, as part of ongoing efforts to repatriate citizens affected by recent xenophobic attacks.





According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuees were processed through a coordinated screening exercise conducted by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with relevant South African authorities before being cleared for voluntary return.





The Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in Pretoria, Ambassador Alexander Ajayi, accompanied the group to ensure a smooth departure and formal handover to Nigerian authorities. The returnees are expected to be received in Lagos by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where government agencies have been placed on standby to handle reception, documentation, and support services.





The evacuation forms part of a broader government response after more than 1,000 Nigerians registered interest in voluntary repatriation amid rising safety concerns in South Africa.