A Nigerian businessman known as Big Joe has reportedly been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in South Africa.



The incident occurred outside his business premises in Witbank, Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga Province on Sunday, June 28, 2026.





According to reports, the assailants opened fire on the businessman multiple times before fleeing the scene.



The k!lling comes amid heightened tensions over anti-immigrant sentiments in parts of South Africa, where some groups have recently called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.





The South African Police Service has not released an official statement confirming the identity of the victim or the motive behind the attack.



Investigations are reportedly underway to identify the assailants and motive.





The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals living and doing business in South Africa, with members of the Nigerian diaspora calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.