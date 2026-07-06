Nigerian Catholic priest dies unexpectedly at 54 after he shared his heartbreak at being ordered to return to Africa from US



Catholics in Massachusetts are mourning the unexpected death of a priest, originally from Nigeria, who recently told parishioners that his ministry would be ending and that he would soon be sent back to Africa.





Rev. Benjamin Okwy Madu, known as Father Ben, died Thursday evening, July 2, at age 54 after serving Holy Family Parish and Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish for more than four years, according to a message Friday from Pastor the Rev. James M. Achadinha.





Achadinha said Father Ben had served as a priest for nearly 25 years.



He also served as a chaplain at Salem Hospital.



According to the Archdiocese of Boston, Father Ben’s visa was due to expire later this month.





Due to Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, he faced deportation.



Nadu was scheduled to depart by the end of July but was ordered by his Bishop in the Diocese of Abakaliki to return home earlier.





Before his death, the Archdiocese of Boston and also his parishioners wrote petitions and worked with immigration attorneys to prevent him being sent back to Nigeria. Their efforts were unsuccessful.



“We extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family, brother priests and friends in Nigeria as well as the many people Fr. Benjamin Madu ministered to here in Cape Ann and at Salem Hospital,” Archbishop Richard G. Henning said in a statement sent to NewsCenter 5





“As more information becomes available about Father Ben’s tragic passing, I will share it with our parishioners,” Achadinha said in a statement.



“Until then, I invite you to join me in praying for the soul of Father Ben, for his grieving family and friends all around the world, and for all who mourn the loss of this good man and holy priest.”





Father Ben’s d£ath came days after the parish published what it described as his farewell message to parishioners.



“I will miss the home I found away from home, a mother far from my mother, a father far from my father, and a people far from my own people,” he wrote.





In his message, Father Ben said he first arrived in the United States eight years ago and that he now would be required to return to Africa.





“Sincerely, it is not my wish to return home right now, but circumstances beyond my control have warranted that my time in the United States come to an end,” Father Ben wrote in a statement. “My heart is broken, yet my joy remains.”





His church members in the US have gone on Facebook to share how much they loved him and how heartbroken they are by his passing.





The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport celebrated a Mass for Father Ben at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in Gloucester.