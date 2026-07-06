Nigerian Government condemns alleged killing of two Nigerians in South Africa; demands justice



The Nigerian Government has condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals, Emeka Charles Iroegbu and Musa Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, in South Africa.





In a statement issued on Sunday, June 5, 2026 by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the government called on the South African authorities to urgently investigate the incidents and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.





The government also expressed concern over what it described as a growing pattern of attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa, warning that continued violence could strain bilateral relations.





According to the statement, Iroegbu was allegedly killed by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police on June 28, 2026, in Sunnyside, Pretoria, during what it described as a “gruesome interrogation.”





The ministry added that the same officers were also allegedly responsible for the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong, on April 20, 2026, noting that no arrests had been made despite the identities of the four officers allegedly being known to the South African Police Service.





“The second victim, Mr. Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was killed in front of his shop on 28th June, 2026, in Witbank, Mpumalanga. Of great concern is that the k!lling was committed by yet-to-be-identified criminals,” the statement read.





The ministry said the incidents occurred amid ongoing xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa, raising concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in the country.





The Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on the South African authorities to conduct urgent investigations into the two k!llings and several other pending cases of extra-judicial k!llings of Nigerian nationals in South Africa, and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to justice without further delay,” the statement added.





“Our position remains that no matter what the allegations or suspicions may be, there are lawful processes and steps to justice. All must be presumed innocent and granted fair hearing in a court of law.”





The government also condemned what it described as a recent televised statement by a South African government spokesperson asking Nigerians leaving the country because of xenophobic protests to disclose where they hid illegal drugs.





“The unguarded public statements are unacceptable and are strongly condemned. Such derogatory, unprofessional and uncensored generalised public statements by highly placed government officials constitute hate speech that influences and incites negative and criminal actions against members of the Nigerian community,” the ministry stated.





“The gang leaders of groups such as March on March and Operation Dudula, who incite violence and hate against fellow Africans, will also be held to account as a matter of regional and international criminal liability.”





The Federal Government appealed to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and security-conscious, urging them to relocate to safer neighbourhoods and avoid areas prone to violence while diplomatic efforts continue.





It also called on Nigerians at home not to resort to retaliatory actions, stressing that the government would continue to pursue dialogue in line with the principles of African unity and solidarity.



The ministry said the evacuation of registered Nigerians from South Africa was ongoing.





The government further maintained that South Africa had a responsibility under international law to protect the lives and property of all foreigners residing in the country, including Nigerians.





It added that while South African nationals and businesses continued to operate freely in Nigeria, “the systematic targeting of Nigerian nationals who are legally residing in South Africa is not acceptable, and their safety should be guaranteed.”





The statement warned that if the attacks persist, “all options remain on the table,” adding that some measures could be activated if what it described as “the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour” against foreigners was not addressed.