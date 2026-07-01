Nigerian govt has urged citizens returning from South Africa to document any assets they left behind following anti-immigration tensions.

The Nigerian government has urged citizens returning from South Africa to document any assets they left behind following anti-immigration tensions.





The documentation is intended to support compensation claims for businesses, vehicles, and properties that were lost or abandoned by Nigerians participating in the voluntary evacuation programme.





The move comes after nationwide anti-immigration protests in South Africa heightened concerns over possible xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.





Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa has also begun diplomatic discussions with South African authorities on compensation for investments and assets belonging to affected Nigerian citizens.