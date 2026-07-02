SOUTH AFRICA: Nigerian Husband of South African Deputy Mayor Arrested After Police Uncover 28 Alleged Illegal Migrants in His, Bloemfontein, Guest House

A Nigerian national, Phil Odili, has been arrested in Bloemfontein, South Africa, after police allegedly discovered about 28 undocumented foreign nationals hiding in his guesthouse during a raid.

Odili is the husband of the Deputy Executive Mayor of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Lulama Titi Odili.

Confirming the arrest, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae said the operation had triggered a major police and immigration investigation.

According to her, officers found between 28 and 29 people who had allegedly been staying at the guesthouse for about seven days without leaving the premises.

“It’s a guesthouse where we had about 28 to 29 people that were arrested because they were hiding in this place.”

She added, “We’re told that it’s about seven days that they’ve been hiding in this place. There is someone who’s coming in bringing some foodstuffs for them”

The raid comes amid heightened immigration enforcement in South Africa following protests against illegal immigration.

Letsoha-Mathae said Odili had been taken into custody but was yet to be formally charged.

“The husband is not yet being charged. He’ll be transported to the nearest police station. We’ll know later today what charges he’ll be facing.”

Authorities said preliminary findings suggest many of those arrested are undocumented migrants from countries including Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The investigation took another twist after police allegedly recovered a Nigerian passport alongside the death certificate and South African identity document of a deceased South African woman.

“This person is having a Nigerian passport but is in possession of a death certificate of a South African woman and an ID of a South African woman,” Letsoha-Mathae said.

She said investigators are also probing how a visa allegedly linked to the deceased woman was obtained after her death. Police say investigations are ongoing, and no formal charges have yet been announced against Odili.