Nigerian man who underwent vasectomy talks about why he did it and the aftermath

A Nigerian man has revealed that he underwent vasectomy earlier this year and he shared his experience.

Jimoh Noah Onaolapo explained that he got the vasectomy this January because he likes to have intercourse but he needed to protect his wife.

He explained that the birth control his wife was using was affecting the quality of her life. She was suffering acne and other issues due to the birth control.

Tired of the side effects, he said his wife took took out the implants and told him she was not having any more kids after 4 children and she was also not going to take oral contraceptives. She suggested they use c0ndoms.

However, Jimoh said he hates the feel of c0ndoms, so he decided to get a vasectomy.

He went on to share how he has felt since getting the procedure done.