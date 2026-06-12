NJOBVU UNVEILS HIS CV



My CV for protecting and growing the reserves & economy.





1. Aviation Engineer

2. Fellow of the Associations of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)

3. Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (FZICA)



4. Economist, Senior Membership Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ)

5. Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) US

6. Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) UK

Vote Young President

Mufana Wa Chikata



#Kim8

Ackim Antony Njobvu

President of the Democratic Union – DU