Nkana MP Hon Binwell Mpundu To Launch A Party

NKANA MP MPUNDU TO LAUNCH A PARTY

YOUTHFUL Nkana Constituency Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has hinted the launch of a new youthful driven movement to take over leadership in Zambia.

So far, he is promising to discard begging of money from the IMF the same way Hakainde Hichilema is doing with his UPND.

And Mpundu also says all debt will be paid by collecting revenue on gold, copper, Sugilite and other Zambian minerals, unlike a situation in HH’s government where foreigners have been told to mine for free.

The Nkana MP says there are no mineral resources which will leave Zambia in their raw form.

However, Mpundu has asked youths to ask themselves if they want to continue being used and dumped by their leaders the same way HH has ignored those who helped him win.