Nkana MP Hon Binwell Mpundu To Launch A Party

NKANA MP MPUNDU TO LAUNCH A PARTY
YOUTHFUL Nkana Constituency Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has hinted the launch of a new youthful driven movement to take over leadership in Zambia.
So far, he is promising to discard begging of money from the IMF the same way Hakainde Hichilema is doing with his UPND.
And Mpundu also says all debt will be paid by collecting revenue on gold, copper, Sugilite and other Zambian minerals, unlike a situation in HH’s government where foreigners have been told to mine for free.
The Nkana MP says there are no mineral resources which will leave Zambia in their raw form.
However, Mpundu has asked youths to ask themselves if they want to continue being used and dumped by their leaders the same way HH has ignored those who helped him win.
Oh Hon Binwell Mpundu, please bin that idea. To suggest that you will launch a youth-driven party is dumb. It pre-supposes that its membership will remain youthful forever. That’s an impossibility unless the membership will be quitting as soon as they cease to be youthful. What we need now more than ever before is to have the right interdisciplinary dialogue on a continuous basis. Why should a country that has been teaching law, science, social science, engineering and business up to the highest level for over half a century be unable to construct a resilient economy? It’s simply absurd. This is what should be occupying our minds: how to get our professionals in various fields to begin talking to professionals in other fields.