NKOMBO DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PF FIGURES, RULES OUT OPPOSITION TIES AMID UPND FALL-OUT





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Independent Mazabuka Central parliamentary candidate Gary Nkombo says he has nothing in common with National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) president Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu, dismissing suggestions that he could work with opposition figures following his fallout with the UPND.





Speaking during an interview on the Diamond Live programme on Diamond TV, Mr. Nkombo says political collaboration can only happen among people of like minds, stressing that his political values do not align with individuals linked to the Patriotic Front, a party he says he never imagined joining.





The former cabinet minister, whose relationship with the UPND has deteriorated in recent past, defended his decision to contest as an independent candidate, saying circumstances surrounding his exclusion from party activities left him with no option but to chart his own political path.





Mr. Nkombo also rejected assertions that he had become arrogant or big-headed, insisting that loyalty in politics is a two-way traffic and maintaining that his decision to stand independently was driven by calls from the people of Mazabuka.





On speculation about presidential ambitions, the veteran politician said he has never campaigned to anyone about wanting to become Head of State, stating that leadership is a calling and ultimately determined by God and the will of the people.





His remarks come in the wake of a series of developments, including a police search of his Mazabuka residence while he was away, which he claimed may have been influenced by individuals close to his campaign team that were threatened leading to them dumping him.





Mr. Nkombo also clarified that he supported Bill 7, contrary to claims by some UPND members that he voted against it.



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