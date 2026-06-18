No African politician matches my qualifications but I don’t boast – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe says no politician in Africa can match his academic credentials

Fresh from a Constitutional Court victory that cleared him and his running mate Dolika Banda to contest the August 13 general election, Dr M’membe said attempts to block their candidature were motivated by fear of competent leadership.

The petition had argued that Banda did not have the required Grade 12 qualification to qualify for the position of vice-president.

But after the court ruled in their favour, M’membe said the case was an attempt to embarrass him and his running mate because some people were afraid of the leadership they offer.

“We don’t boast, but we are highly educated people. In terms of politicians, there is no politician in Africa who matches my qualifications,” Dr M’membe said.

He also defended Banda, saying that she is a highly educated and experienced professional who did not deserve to be subjected to such scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Socialist Party leader praised the Constitutional Court for what he described as a fair and well-reasoned judgment.

“The court tried. It is one of the best judgments I have seen. Not because it was in our favour, but because it was properly reasoned,” he said.

M’membe said the court’s decision had now cleared the way for him and Banda to focus on their campaign ahead of the August 13 general election.

By George Musonda

Kalemba June 18, 2026