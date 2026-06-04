NO CAMPAIGN MATERIALS HAVE BEEN IMPOUNDED OR IN CUSTODY OF ZRA- ZRA

ZRA REFUTES ALLEGATIONS OF POLITICAL INTERFERENCE



4TH June, 2026



The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) would like to inform the general public that contrary to false claims circulating on social media and other platforms, there are no goods in the custody of ZRA, belonging to any political party or entity.





The public is therefore urged to disregard such allegations with the utmost contempt because the Authority is a professional institution established to protect the interests of all Zambians through the execution of its mandate.





We also urge those circulating such allegations to protect the integrity and reputation of the Authority by distancing its mandate from any political interference.



Investigations into allegations of ZRA impounding trucks belonging to a political organization have revealed that the allegations are false.





The Zambia Revenue Authority has well-defined processes and procedures for goods clearance at all our borders and all border and warehouse detentions are strictly based on standard customs verification and tax compliance. The enforcement of tax laws is executed impartially and independent of the political climate.





All cargo interceptions at borders and checkpoints are strictly routine, standard customs enforcement operations aimed at verifying tax compliance, rather than politically motivated actions.

For any individual or business whose goods are impounded or seized by the Authority, all imported materials are subject to standard customs duties regardless of the owner’s political affiliation. However, in this particular case, we can confirm again that there are no goods belonging to any political party in the custody of the Zambia Revenue Authority.





We would like to inform all taxpayers and the general public that based on our core values and mandate, tax laws are applied uniformly to all citizens and businesses, regardless of their political affiliations.



Furthermore, ZRA requires its staff to adhere to a strict code of conduct enforcing impartiality and professionalism.





In an event of a dispute arising, the Authority has a dispute resolution process which requires taxpayers to exhaust administrative remedies first.

In the Dispute Resolution Process, the taxpayer has the right to object to, seek a review of or appeal against decisions of the Authority. Disputes can be submitted to the operating Divisions, Departments/Units or the Commissioner General.





Neither Head Office nor the Commissioner General’s office has received any appeal from any political party.





In cases where a favourable resolution, in the opinion of the taxpayer, has not been met, further recourse is available to the taxpayer through the Tax Appeals Tribunal, a body mandated to hear and determine appeals from decisions of the Commissioner-General under the Customs and Excise Act, the Income Tax Act, the Value Added Tax Act and other tax legislation. If a taxpayer or the Authority is not satisfied with the decision of the Tax Appeals Tribunal, either party has a right to appeal to the Supreme Court.



Issued by:

Oliver Nzala

Manager- ZRA Corporate Communications