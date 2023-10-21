NO GOVT OR UPND HAND IN DISMISSALS AT ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL ZDM-Kalani Muchima

NO GOVT OR UPND HAND IN DISMISSALS AT ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL ZDM-By Kalani Muchima.

The PF sponsored hullabaloo and a narrative created on Facebook by well known PF hired guns that the UPND GOVT has fired six journalists at ZDM are unfounded.

The one who has suffered allegations of being on the centre of these purported dismisals is the current Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media Mr. Thabo Kawana.

Not only at ZDM, but in all government institutions, the UPND has not fired anyone since assumption of authority and i can confidently say that again. If there are those who were fired, they were dismissed by their managements for indiscipline among others.

If anything PF aligned public and civil servants are enjoying and bragging that they are still in charge of the entire system despite UPND being in Government, much to the annoyance of UPND members and this is a fact

What the public don’t know and ought to know now about these lies of dismissals at ZDM being splashed on Facebook is that they emanate from within ZDM by PF aligned journalists who have refused to heed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s advice to change and embrace change.

As a way of embarrassing UPND, they are formulating lies which they share with their long standing cherished PF masters and other agents for a wider dissemination to the public to consolidate their propaganda.

When the six journalists were fired from ZDM at different times, but between January last year and July this year, some PF aligned senior journalists accused Acting MD of being unfair with the journalists and interfering in their work, yet they knew that they had committed punishable offences.

The said journalists are Linda Nyondo, Collins Phiri, Coillard, Stafrance Zulu and Chongo Sampa.

Here are briefs facts on each one of them leading to their dismisals.

1. Linda Nyondo was at loggerheads with her supervisor, unfortunately one day she slapped her supervisor.

She was charged and summoned by the disciplinary committee to appear before it on appointed days, unfortunately she failed to attend all sessions. If you were in management at ZDM, what action would you take? you can answer for me.

However in the case of ZDM management, the disciplinary committee found her guilty and recommended for her dismissal, and the management fired her. No GOVT hand.

2. Collins Phiri was employed on contract. When his contract expired, the ZDM management decided not to renew it. So, he was not fired. No GOVT hand.

3. Stafrance Zulu was a photographer employed on contract and based in Ndola, Copperbelt Province. He breached the editorial policy by taking a photo which was in bad taste and not in tandem with editorial policy. All of us work in institutions with clear rules. In the media fraternity we are guided by what is called Editorial policies and breaking one rule is punishable.

All practicing journalists operate in line with, and within the confines of the editorial policy of institutions they work for.

4. Conrad… was an online section staff. He posted the photo in bad taste which Stafrance Zulu captured on Facebook. No UPND hand. The due process of disciplinary procedure was followed by ZDM and our colleagues appealed to the Ministry of Labour who guided them to proceed to court. No further comment on this case.

5. Chongo Sampa was not an employee of ZDM. He was a correspondent or unsalaried worker. Management has no obligation to such a worker and does not need to write him an official letter to discipline him. Again No GOVT hand.

I personally dont support dismisals of young and vibrant people coz they have families but again when a wrong has been committed an action either in your favor or against you has to take effect.

Some people have come to me asking me why that one and that one at ZNBC havent been fired. My answer has been consistent, President Hakainde Hichilema has on many times without number guided on this issue urging those who still want to serve the PF to reform to avoid certain consquencies.

To date no one has been fired at ZNBC Today, Not even those that called him a DOG who will never rule this country. I know these people but because they have been embraced, they are enjoying their lives.