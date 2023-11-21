NO GRADE 12 RESULTS FOR KAMWALA PUPILS UNTIL THEY PAY FOR THE DAMAGES – SYAKALIMA

By Fox Reporter

MINISTER of Education, Douglas Syakalima says all Grade 12 pupils from Kamwala Secondary School will not have their results until they pay for the damage caused to the school.

Syakalima says pupils should take responsibility over the gutting of the school bus, the headteachers office and the Zamtel Control room.

He said the decisive measure is in response to the destructive incident where school property was burnt to ashes.

“The 2023 Grade 12 results for Kamwala Secondary School will be withheld pending a thorough investigation into the damage inflicted on school property. The affected items include the Head teacher’s Office, a School Bus, and a Zamtel Control room, all of which were reportedly burned to ashes,” he said.

Syakalima emphasized that the release of the results would only proceed once the former pupils responsible for the damage compensate for the destruction they caused.

“This move aims to hold individuals accountable for their actions and instill a sense of responsibility,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment at the occurrence, Syakalima stressed the gravity of such acts, particularly when the government is committed to providing free education through significant taxpayer investment.

” If investigations confirm the involvement of former Grade 12 pupils, the Ministry plans to impose surcharges on them for damaging public property.This is unfortunate and unacceptable. We cannot tolerate such barbaric acts, especially when the government is dedicating substantial resources to ensure accessible education for all,” Syakalima said during his visit to the damaged school.

He was accompanied by Lusaka District Commissioner, Rose Zulu, and Lusaka District Education Board Secretary, Ian Miyoba.