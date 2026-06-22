NO IMPEACHMENT FOR RAMAPHOSA? NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER DECLINES TO OPPOSE PRESIDENT’S URGENT COURT BID AS LEGAL MOVE THREATENS TO HALT PARLIAMENTARY PROCESS AGAINST THE PRESIDENT

🚨 NO IMPEACHMENT FOR RAMAPHOSA? THOKO DIDIZA DECLINES TO OPPOSE PRESIDENT’S URGENT COURT BID AS LEGAL MOVE THREATENS TO HALT PARLIAMENTARY PROCESS AGAINST THE PRESIDENT 🇿🇦





President Cyril Ramaphosa has scored a significant legal victory after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza reportedly decided not to oppose his urgent court application aimed at stopping Parliament’s impeachment process





Ramaphosa is seeking to halt parliamentary proceedings linked to the Section 89 Panel report while a court reviews the matter. The latest development could delay or potentially prevent further impeachment-related processes until the courts have ruled.





The move has sparked intense political debate, with supporters arguing that the President is exercising his constitutional right to seek judicial review, while critics believe Parliament should be allowed to continue its work without interruption.





The court’s decision is now expected to play a crucial role in determining the future of the case and whether any impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa can move forward.



🇿🇦 Do you think the impeachment process should be paused until the courts have ruled, or should Parliament continue regardless of the legal challenge?