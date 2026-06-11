NO NC’WALA CEREMONY IN 2027 AS NGONI KINGDOM ENTERS MOURNING.



The Ngoni Royal Establishment has confirmed that the Nc’wala traditional ceremony will not be held in February 2027 following the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.





Chief Madzimawe told journalists in Chipata that the official mourning period for the late Paramount Chief is one year.



He said the new Paramount Chief will only be installed after the mourning period ends.





Chief Madzimawe explained that the Nc’wala ceremony is presided over by the Paramount Chief adding that the ceremony will resume only after a new king is installed.





Chief Madzimawe has also announced the lifting of the ban on political activities in the Ngoni Kingdom.





He said the funeral rites for the late Paramount Chief are now over, and that political players are free to conduct campaigns in all Ngoni chiefdoms.



By Christopher Banda

Ptv