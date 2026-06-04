NO ONE IS WILLING TO SPEND A NGWEE: The case of Tonse Alliance Campaign Material Drought🌵





Tonse Alliance is broke on the campaign trail. No posters, no caps, no chitenge. Why? Makebi Zulu has locked the wallet.





He’s telling his inner circle straight: “I’m not funding a brought-in-dead campaign. My money is for 2031. For now we’re just building name recognition and the MZ8 brand.”





Brian Mundubile has also refused to open his pockets. His line? “I’m not the only one running. Everyone must contribute — especially those whose relatives are in jail for stealing when they were in government.”





He even told his wife not to resign from ZRA. “The family will need that job.” Money talks, and his is silent.



Even the ECL family has zipped their pockets. No wallet, no fuel, no fire.





Instead, a few lumpens are lying that their materials have been blocked. Please this is not PF. HH and UPND can never block anyone. The opposition should just go and campaign and not finger pointing at HH. When HH starts moving, you will see how the opposition will be crying. Anyway, our advice to the UPND is that continue focusing on voters and not these disorganised opposition.