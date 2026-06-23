NO PARTY, NO CADRES, NO MUSICIANS, JUST A MAN LOVED BY HIS PEOPLE



…All he did was being futuristic by advocating for the creation of Zambezi central constituency when others rejected it.





By Mukwayaya Biye



I was seated in my living room yesterday and logged in to Facebook only to see live videos of tens of hundreds of people lining up on the roadside waiting for independent parliamentary candidate for

Zambezi central constituency Raphael Ngimbu who was arriving in his hometown.





I paused for a minute and asked myself, is this President Hakainde Hichilema coming or is it just an aspiring MP? Well, I got my answer; it was Ngimbu.





I have been analyzing politics in this province since 2006, and I have never seen a politician with so much influence on the people like this.



His influence is not only in Zambezi but almost the entire province.





Ngimbu’s message has been simple, calling for unity, peace, and development-oriented conversations.



He has also encouraged door-to-door campaigns, which he is calling NYA NA NYA, which simply means to tell the next person to vote for Ngimbu while denouncing tribalism.





This is what happens when you stand with the people.



I wish him all the best.



-Mukwayaya Biye, Solwezi-based political commentator.-