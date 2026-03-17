“NO SINGLE PARTY CAN DEFEAT THE UPND” – KATEKA

New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka has warned her fellow opposition members that none of them have the weight to take on the UPND without help.

While Kateka told President Hichilema’s Cabinet to stop declaring the 2026 election a “done deal,” she openly confessed that not a single opposition party in Zambia today has enough support to form a government on its own.

She revealed that her group, the We Are One Zambia Alliance (WOZA), is now joining a “Council of Elders” to try and find a single heavyweight candidate to lead a combined ticket against the President.

As the UPND continues to focus on fixing the economy and delivering for the people, the opposition seems stuck in a room, trying to figure out how to bridge their own divisions just to survive the August polls.