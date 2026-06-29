🇧🇫 BURKINA FASO: In a major new decree approved by the Council of Ministers under Captain Ibrahim Traoré, no student from Burkina Faso will be allowed to study abroad even if paying their own money without prior approval from the Ministry of Higher Education





Higher Education Minister Pr. Adjima Thiombiano explained that this measure allows the State to monitor training programs, ensure they match Burkina’s development needs, prevent social problems for returning graduates, and guarantee they can integrate into the local job market.





Degrees obtained without approval may not be recognized back home. This is the latest step in Burkina Faso’s push for sovereignty in education and stopping brain drain.





What do you think, Africa? Is this protecting the nation’s future or limiting opportunities? Drop your comments below! AES strong!”