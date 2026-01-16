Nobel committee issues a statement after Venezuela’s opposition leader gifts Peace Prize to Trump

The Nobel committee has issued a pointed statement in the wake of Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gifting hers to US President Donald Trump.

The president was pictured posing for a photo in the Oval Office, smiling as he held the prize and stood next to Machado, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition party.

Machado told reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday afternoon that she had given Trump her medal, which she won last year due to her commitment to turning Venezuela into a democracy.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee posted a lengthy tweet on Thursday that its prizes ‘cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others’

‘A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.’

They repeated the official ruling they published last week: ‘But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.’