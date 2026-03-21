Nobody can BRIBE Dr Patrice Motsepe, Not FIFA , Not CAF , Not even  Morocco- CAF

DR. MOTSEPE NOT FOR HIRE: CAF Spokesperson Defends Patrice Motsepe After Senegal AfCON Debacle

After the CAF Appeals Board striped Senegal of the 2025 title, the body’s president has endured backlash across the world.

Head of CAF Communications Luxolo September has responded.

“No one can buy Motsepe. He donated $10 million USD to CAF and hasn’t taken a cent from CAF or FIFA. People have this lazy stereotype about Africans being corrupt. When they say Dr. Patrice Motsepe is ‘bought,’ I ask: ‘By who? For how much?’ It’s laughable.

For 6 years, he’s not taken a single cent. CAF doesn’t pay for his travel, accommodation, or salary. Who can buy him? How can he be bought? We should have confidence that some leaders are incorruptible.

He’s probably the only football leader today who doesn’t take a cent from football.” [Citi Sports]