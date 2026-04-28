North Korea opens war memorial honoring troops linked to Ukraine conflict



North Korea has opened a new memorial museum in Pyongyang dedicated to soldiers who died in operations tied to the Russia–Ukraine war.





State media reported the ceremony marked the first anniversary of the end of operations in Russia’s Kursk region





The museum, named the “Memorial Museum of Combat Feats,” highlights wartime narratives and military sacrifice.





The move reinforces deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, drawing attention to North Korea’s role in the broader conflict.