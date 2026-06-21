North Korea rejects South Korea-EU statement, says nuclear status is irreversible





North Korea has issued a sharp response to the recent joint statement by South Korea and the European Union condemning military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow and reaffirming that North Korea will never be recognized as a nuclear weapons state.





In a statement carried by state media KCNA, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry accused South Korea of removing its “mask of peace” and argued that Seoul’s actions demonstrate that there is no longer any basis for peaceful coexistence between the two Koreas.





Pyongyang reiterated its position that it will continue to regard South Korea as a “permanent hostile state,” reflecting the continued deterioration in inter-Korean relations.





North Korean officials also dismissed international calls for denuclearization as an “empty dream,” insisting that the country’s status as a nuclear power is final and irreversible.





The statement underscores Pyongyang’s increasingly uncompromising stance on its nuclear arsenal as regional tensions and military alignments continue to intensify.