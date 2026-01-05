North Korea warns the U.S. and condemns Trump for arresting Venezuela President

North Korea’s government has publicly denounced the U.S. military action in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister, Pyongyang, called it a grave violation of sovereignty and international law.

Pyongyang described the intervention as evidence of the “rogue and brutal nature of the United States,” accusing Washington of overstepping and undermining the UN Charter.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and North Korean foreign ministry spokespeople, the U.S. arrest of Maduro was condemned as a “serious encroachment of sovereignty” and a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Pyongyang said the U.S. action further destabilizes an already fragile regional and international situation and urged criticism from the international community.

North Korea’s response also came amid its own ballistic missile launches as they tried to showcase their strength and power.