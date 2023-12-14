NOTICE TO ALL PROGRESSIVE EASTERNERS (UMODZI KUM’MAWA)

*NOTICE TO ALL PROGRESSIVE EASTERNERS (UMODZI KUM’MAWA)*

*JOIN AS A MEMBER*

All PROUDLY ZAMBIAN EASTERNERS who would like to be part of a progressive social economic developmental agenda may contact;

Professor Edgar Ng’oma interim Midlands Chairman for registration.

Requirements to be submitted:

1.Full Names:
2. Date of birth:
3.Village & chief
4.District:
5.Occupation:
6: Mobile number:
7: City/district/ village of residence on the line of rail:

Forward these details inbox # +260955660000

NOTE: This is NOT a political outfit but a social economic developmental purpose vehicle to address social economic challenges in EASTERN PROVINCE.

*Prof Edgar Ng’oma Interim Chairman UMODZI KUM’MAWA Midlands Branch.*

