*NOTICE TO ALL PROGRESSIVE EASTERNERS (UMODZI KUM’MAWA)*
*JOIN AS A MEMBER*
All PROUDLY ZAMBIAN EASTERNERS who would like to be part of a progressive social economic developmental agenda may contact;
Professor Edgar Ng’oma interim Midlands Chairman for registration.
Requirements to be submitted:
1.Full Names:
2. Date of birth:
3.Village & chief
4.District:
5.Occupation:
6: Mobile number:
7: City/district/ village of residence on the line of rail:
Forward these details inbox # +260955660000
NOTE: This is NOT a political outfit but a social economic developmental purpose vehicle to address social economic challenges in EASTERN PROVINCE.
*Prof Edgar Ng’oma Interim Chairman UMODZI KUM’MAWA Midlands Branch.*