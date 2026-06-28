NRPUP APPEALS FOR CALM AFTER ARREST OF CHINGOLA CANDIDATES



The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, NRPUP, has appealed to its members in Chingola and across the Copperbelt to remain calm, united and peaceful following the arrest of the party’s mayoral candidate, Nelius Mumba, Kasala Ward councillor Martin Simwaba, and three members of their security team.





Copperbelt Youth Information and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Kabwe says the group was arrested on Thursday after returning from Chingola Cemetery, where they had attended the burial of a child of the party leader.





He claims the group had briefly stopped at the Chingola Police Mess when one member went to use the toilet, before police accused them of playing political songs.





Mr. Kabwe says the allegations later changed to wearing party regalia at the police mess, before they were charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, a charge the party says they deny.





He adds that efforts to secure police bond were unsuccessful and has urged party members to remain peaceful, continue praying for the detained members, and support the party through lawful campaigning as legal efforts to secure their release continue.



RFM