PRESS STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



NRPUP DELEGATION DEPARTS FOR DUBAI TO OBSERVE BALLOT PRINTING EXERCISE



Lusaka, Zambia – 30 June 2026



The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) wishes to inform members of the public that four members of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance delegation have departed Zambia to participate in and observe the ballot printing exercise in Dubai, United Arab Emirates





The delegation is led by Presidential Spokesperson Hon George Chisanga, SC, EFF President Kasonde Mwenda, Fourth Revolution Party President Roosevelt Tonga, and Professor Nkandu Luo.





Three members of the delegation departed this evening, while Hon Chisanga, SC, will join the team tomorrow morning after attending to another Presidential assignment.





The delegation will represent the interests of the Alliance and ensure transparency throughout the ballot printing process in accordance with electoral procedures.





We believe a free and fair elections includes transparent ballot paper printing as an election is not an event but a process.





Our team is expected to remain in the United Arab Emirates for the duration of the ballot printing exercise and will provide updates as necessary.



Issued by:



Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

NRPUP