IN PICTURES – NRPUP Presidential running mate Makebi Zulu visits Xavier Chungu at Kabwata Police Station.





By Bwalya Kampamba



The Kazembe Lunda Royal Establishment has called for the immediate release of former Intelligence Chief Xavier Chungu, citing what it describes as violations of due process and the rule of law.





In a statement, the Royal Establishment said Mr. Chungu was arrested on May 28, 2026, and has remained in police custody since then.





It noted that although criminal allegations have been brought against him under the Penal Code, the State Security Act and the Zambia Security Intelligence Act, he remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.





The Royal Establishment further stated that on June 4, 2026, the High Court granted Mr. Chungu bail however, despite the court’s ruling, the Zambia Police Service continued to detain him until June 5, 2026.





According to the statement, the prolonged processing of bond formalities and the conduct of police officers during this period raise concerns about the efficiency, propriety, and good faith with which the court’s directive was implemented.





It added that, more concerningly, immediately after the completion of the bond process and Mr. Chungu’s release, he was served with two additional charges, re-arrested and taken back into police custody.