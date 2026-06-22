Number of Malawians Requiring Rescue from South Africa Climbs to 15,000

By ZR Reporter

The number of Malawian nationals in South Africa reported to be in need of rescue due to rising xenophobic tensions has increased to 15,000, up from an earlier estimate of 10,000. Wilson Moleni, the Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, confirmed the update yesterday.

Commissioner Moleni reported that 2,216 Malawians have already been successfully repatriated and have arrived back in the country. To continue the rescue efforts, the government has dispatched additional buses to South Africa to assist in the evacuation of those still affected.

Moleni further issued an appeal to stakeholders and partners to continue providing support to the government as it works to manage the ongoing repatriation exercise.

© Zambia Reports | June 22, 2026