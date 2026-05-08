‎Nyasulu suggests locking up opposition leaders to force them on unified candidate



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‎Lusaka mayoral candidate Victor Nyasulu has suggested that opposition leaders in the country should be locked up in a room and be forced not to come out until they have chosen a unified presidential candidate and running mate in the 2026 general elections.



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‎In a statement to Daily Revelation, Nyasulu stated that if the failure of the UPND administration was as decisive as many believe it to be, then the national response at the ballot box must also be decisive — clear enough to secure change in the first round.

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nyasulu-suggests-locking-up-opposition-leaders-to-force-them-on-unified-candidate/



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