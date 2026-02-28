NYIMBA WOMAN KILLED AFTER BEING FOUND COHABITING WITH MARRIED MAN IN MOZAMBIQUE





A 38-YEAR-OLD woman of Nyimba District has been killed in Mozambique, after allegedly cohabiting with a married man during her business visit.





Linah Musasu was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a knife by Selipa Edison, of Zambwe in Mozambique.





Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the incident happened on Wednesday between 21:00 hours and 23:00 hours at Chiponde, a business area in Mozambique.





“This woman left her home village in Nyimba and went to Mozambique to do business at Chiponde Gold Mine,” Mr Mweemba said.





“During her stay at the business area, she found a man friend and started cohabitating with him, not knowing that he was married.”





Later when the wife of the man noticed, a fight erupted between the two women, resulting in Ms Masasu being stabbed.

“The assailant, who is believed to be a Mozambican, escaped unhurt and fled,” he said.





Ms Musasu sustained a wound on the chest and was rushed to a clinic, where she was declared a ‘brought-in-dead’.

“Upon review of the body by a clinician, they noticed a penetrating knife wound on the right side of the chest,” Mr Mweemba said.



