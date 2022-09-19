OBVIOUS MWALITETA DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM IMENDA DISMISSAL CALLS

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has distanced himself from party members calling for the removal of Party Secretary General Batuke Imenda saying they are doing so on their own.

Mr. Mwaliteta says although he appreciates the gesture of those calling on him to take over as Party Secretary General, such members must follow established channels of communication to avoid causing confusion in the party.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwaliteta said the UPND is an organized party that believes in doing things in an orderly manner.

Speaking at the same event, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa reiterated that the party does not support homosexuality and that it is wrong for people to insinuate that any wrong thing that happens in the country is a UPND agenda.