OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF THE NGONI ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT



The Ngoni Royal Establishment (NRE) wishes to express its deep concern regarding statements and pronouncements that have recently been circulated through social media platforms and, in some instances, broadcast by established media institutions, including the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and other media outlets, purporting to represent the position of the Ngoni Royal Establishment.





For the avoidance of doubt, the Ngoni Royal Establishment is not a general association or social grouping to which any individual may claim membership or authority. It is a well-established traditional institution governed by customs, protocols, and rules that have been handed down through generations. As with any recognized establishment, the Ngoni Royal Establishment operates under clearly defined structures of authority and communication.





The Ngoni Royal Establishment comprises all Ngoni Royal Highnesses under the leadership of His Majesty Inkosi Yamakhosi Mpezeni, together with all duly recognized Mulumuzanas and Indunas.



The Establishment is constituted in two principal divisions:





1. Lubanga Division



This is the seat of Inkosi Yamakhosi and comprises the following Makhosi:



– Inkosi Yamakhosi Mpezeni

– Inkosi Nzamane

– Inkosi Maguya

– Inkosi Sairi

– Inkosi Mushawa





Of these five Lubanga chiefs, four, including Inkosi Yamakhosi Mpezeni, are of the Jere lineage, while Inkosi Mushawa is of the Shawa lineage





2. Mtengula Division



This division comprises:



– Gogo Mazimawe

– Inkosi Mishoro

– Inkosi Chinyaku

– Inkosi Kapatamoyo

– Inkosi Mnukwa



Of these, Inkosi Mnukwa belongs to the Madhlopa lineage, a name that was historically corrupted to “Mazyopa” during the colonial era. The remaining chiefs are of the Jere lineage.





The Ngoni Royal Establishment also recognizes other distinguished traditional figures, including Mulumuzana Ngapu of the Thole lineage, who, although installed by Inkosi Yamakhosi, was not gazetted as a chief during the colonial administration. Other respected members of the wider Ngoni Royal Establishment include Inkosi Zulu, Inkosi Mulonyeni, and Inkosi Nyoka (brother to Mulumuzana Ngapu), who are resident across the border in Mchinji District, Malawi.





In accordance with established Ngoni custom and protocol, only Inkosi Nzamane, as the most senior chief in Lubanga, acting in consultation with Gogo Mazimawe, the most senior chief in Mtengula, possesses the authority to sanction any statement issued in the name of the Ngoni Royal Establishment. Such statements may also be conveyed through a duly authorized spokesperson acting on their behalf.





Accordingly, the Ngoni Royal Establishment hereby advises the public, government institutions, members of the media, and all interested parties that any statement, commentary, announcement, or purported position of the Ngoni Royal Establishment issued by any person other than the aforementioned senior chiefs or their expressly authorized spokesperson, Inkosi Mnukwa, should be treated as unauthorized and should be disregarded.





The Ngoni Royal Establishment further cautions against speculative commentary, declarations concerning succession, inheritance, or any other matters affecting the Royal Establishment that do not originate from the recognized structures of the Establishment. Such statements undermine established tradition, create confusion among the people, and risk bringing the institution into disrepute.





Members of the public and the media are therefore urged to verify all information relating to the affairs of the Ngoni Royal Establishment through the recognized channels of authority.



For official information regarding the funeral arrangements and related matters concerning His Majesty Inkosi Yamakhosi Mpezeni, members of the public are advised to contact Inkosi Mnukwa or communicate directly through the offices of Inkosi Nzamane and Gogo Mazimawe.



The Ngoni Royal Establishment remains committed to preserving the dignity, unity, customs, and protocols of the Ngoni people and expects all stakeholders to respect the established structures through which its official positions are communicated.



Issued on behalf of the Ngoni Royal Establishment.