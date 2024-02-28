OLIVER SHALALA REMINDS EDGAR LUNGU

By Oliver Shalala

Today Edgar Lungu should say ‘I’m a citizen of this country.’

What about HH, when he tear gassed his house with kids and an asthmatic wife inside?

What about when he locked up HH for 127 days over a road traffic violation?

What about when HH was made to escape through the roof top in a Ndola.building during a radio programme on Sun FM?

What about when HH was chased by police and escorted out of Chingola.from a church service?

What about when HH was put a in a window-less room at Lilayi Police College, with fresh faecal matter dumped by another human being?

What about when police killed Mapenzi Chibulo, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, Lameck Banda and others under Edgar’s rule?

What about when his regime closed Prime TV?

What about the 45 people who died of depression when ECL closed The Post newspaper?

Weren’t all these citizens of this country?