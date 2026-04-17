ONCE I BECOME PRESIDENT THIS AUGUST, I WILL REMOVE THESE NEW CONSTITUENCIES AND START AFRESH – Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo has assured Zambians that come August, all 70 newly created constituencies will be scrapped, along with 56 from the existing ones leaving the country with a neat, diet-friendly total of just 100 constituencies.





According to him, the money currently being chewed by these constituencies will instead be redirected to something more satisfying, putting meat on learners’ plates under the school feeding programme.



Current Zambia